Hilary Redmon Named Executive Editor at Ecco

The other day we noticed that Simon & Schuster imprint Free Press had advertised an opening for a senior editor on Publishers Marketplace — did this mean an expansion? Well, maybe not: today Ecco books, the imprint founded by Dan Halpern and owned by HarperCollins, announced the hire of Free Press senior editor Hilary Redmon. Ms. Redmon will serve as executive editor at Ecco with a focus on acquiring non-fiction titles.

Ms. Redmon’s bestsellers at Free Press include The Magic of Reality and The Greatest Show on Earth by Richard Dawkins; The Moral Landscape by Sam Harris and Tattoos on the Heart by Greg Boyle. Her hire at Ecco follows the departure of Matt Weiland, who left to take a position at W.W. Norton in October.

“We couldn’t be happier and more excited to have her as a colleague,” wrote publisher Dan Halpern in a statement.