Startup News: Holiday Countdown

BIG BITES. Big Apps winner MyCityWay partners with NYC app Bitehunter. “No other app helps you navigate a city like a true local than MyCityWay and now… the apps make it possible to roam and find a great meal for cheap. Users can share tips on activities, hot spots and restaurants with each other, as well as create ‘best of’ lists to share with users and, as of today, foodies can find the top local deals for each market thanks to BiteHunter’s thousands of sources.”

GEORGIA STARTUPS. OnWednesday, January 18th, Union Square Ventures will host the first Flashpoint Demo Day. Flashpoint is a three-month accelerator program based at Georgia Tech; 17 startups will demo.

ONLY IN THE ALLEY. The 12-startup calendar, from SNAP Interactive and Hotlist, has been released and the syndicate will ring the opening bell at the NASDAQ on December 28.

CHRIS CLINGLE. “Clingle launched a new feature that ‘merries’ social, tech and the holidays to let you gift conveniently and thoughtfully right from your smartphone.

Here’s how Clingle Gifts work:

Download the Clingle App (available for iPhone and Android) Select a friend on the Clingle platform or through Facebook. Choose a gift from a choice of 40+ brand partners, powered by iStash, including Zappos, Barnes and Noble, SpaFinder, Wine.com and Travelocity. Pay securely by credit card and attach a video or audio message to send to friends.”

HOLIDAY LARGESSE. “For each new group created on our special Happy Holidays page or in the Featured tab on your GroupMe app between now and New Year’s Day, we’ll donate $1 to the Food Bank For New York City, for up to 2,000 groups. For every $1 donated 5 meals can be provided to New Yorkers in need.”

GET UPDATES. “GetGlue rolled out major updates to its iPhone app and website… These updates will enable users to be introduced to new content based on their check-ins and connect them to other fans who like the same type of content.” The features include redesigned profiles, different UX for real time chat, a more visual stream, and a Guides tab to help users find stuff to watch.

APP LAUNCH. Pocket Card Greetings is made in NYC. “The latest is an iOS app perfect for the holidays–it lets you send virtual greeting cards to your friends and loved ones. The front of the card is a Christmas/NewYears/Holiday message and the back of the card is a 30 second video message.”

DEADLINES: Peter Thiel cradle-robbing fellowship: Dec. 31. Rockstart Accelerator Amsterdam, Jan. 6. FinTech Innovation Lab, Jan. 18. TechStars NYC, early deadline Jan. 10, final deadline Jan. 23. NYC Big Apps Awards, Jan 25.

JOBS. Spotify looking for head of communications. SignPost needs a product manager. P2PU is looking for a Django developer. Lot18 needs a junior operations associate. Loosecubes needs an office manager. Producteev is looking for a social media manager (intern).