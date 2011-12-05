Lorraine O'Grady, Carolee Schneemann and Allen Ruppersberg Among 2011 USA Fellows

At a ceremony hosted by Tim Robbins in Los Angeles tonight, the United States Artists organization will officially announce the recipients of its 50 USA Fellowships, $50,000 unrestricted awards that go to “the most innovative and influential artists in their fields.”

In the visual arts category, the winners include multitasking artist Lorraine O’Grady, L.A.-based sculptor John Outterbridge, feminist-art pioneer Carolee Schneemann and conceptual artist Allen Ruppersberg. Those artists are among 52 that will receive the annual award.

Announcing the grants, USA noted that it has awarded $15 million to 317 different fellows since the program began in 2006. The complete list of this year’s recipients can be found below.



Architecture and Design

Elena Manferdini, USA CCF Fellow, Los Angeles, CA

J. Morgan Puett, USA Simon Fellow, Beach Lake, PA

Jenny Sabin, USA Knight Fellow, Philadelphia, PA

Ada Tolla and Giuseppe Lignano, USA Booth Fellows, New York, NY

Mabel O. Wilson, USA Ford Fellow, New York, NY

Crafts and Traditional Arts

Sonya Clark, USA Glasgow Fellow, Richmond, VA

Tom Joyce, USA Windgate Fellow, Santa Fe, NM

Beth Lipman, USA Berman Bloch Fellow, Sheboygan Falls, WI

Jon Eric Riis, USA Windgate Fellow, Atlanta, GA

Akio Takamori, USA Ford Fellow, Seattle, WA

Aaron Yakim, USA Ford Fellow, Parkersburg, WV

Dance

Donald Byrd, USA James Baldwin Fellow, Seattle, WA

Nora Chipaumire, USA Ford Fellow, New York, NY

Michelle Ellsworth, USA Knight Fellow, Boulder, CO

John Jasperse, USA Brooks Hopkins Fellow, New York, NY

Liz Lerman, USA Ford Fellow, Baltimore, MD

Lar Lubovitch, USA Ford Fellow, New York, NY

Morgan Thorson, USA Friends Fellow, Minneapolis, MN

Literature

Annie Baker, USA Collins Fellow, Brooklyn, NY

Terrance Hayes, USA Zell Fellow, Pittsburgh, PA

Campbell McGrath, USA Knight Fellow, Miami Beach, FL

A. E. Stallings, USA Rockefeller Fellow, Athens, Greece

Karen Tei Yamashita, USA Ford Fellow, Santa Cruz, CA

Media

Tze Chun, USA Rockefeller Fellow, New York, NY

Steve James, USA Smith Fellow, Oak Park, IL

John Jota Leaños, USA Friends Fellow, San Francisco, CA

James Longley, USA Ford Fellow, Seattle, WA

Kara Oehler and Ann Heppermann, USA Rockefeller Fellows, Cambridge, MA and New York, NY

Dee Rees, USA Knight Fellow, Long Beach, CA

Kelly Reichardt, USA Tisch Fellow, New York, NY

Music

Manuel Barrueco, USA Fontanals Fellow, Lutherville, MD

Mary Ellen Childs, USA Friends Fellow, Minneapolis, MN

Lila Downs, USA Cummings Fellow, New York, NY

George Lewis, USA Walker Fellow, New York, NY

Sean Shepherd, USA Van Dusen Fellow, New York, NY

Sxip Shirey, USA Simon Fellow, New York, NY

Holcombe Waller, USA Berresford Fellow, Portland, OR

Theater Arts

Lee Breuer, USA Ford Fellow, Brooklyn, NY

John Collins, USA Donnelley Fellow, New York, NY

Teresa Hernández, USA Rolón Fellow, San Juan, PR

Nancy Keystone, USA Hoi Fellow, Los Angeles, CA

Kirk Lynn, USA Klein Fellow, Austin, TX

Octavio Solis, USA Ford Fellow, San Francisco, CA

Visual Arts

Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle, USA Guthman Fellow, Chicago, IL

Lorraine O’Grady, USA Rockefeller Fellow, New York, NY

John Outterbridge, USA Gracie Fellow, Los Angeles, CA

Allen Ruppersberg, USA Oliver Fellow, Los Angeles, CA

Carolee Schneemann, USA Rockefeller Fellow, New Paltz, NY

Roger Shimomura, USA Ford Fellow, Lawrence, KS

Mike Smith, USA Lowe Fellow, Johnson City, TN