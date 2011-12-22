Watch Julianne Moore's Sarah Palin Impression [Video]

HBO has released a trailer for their upcoming cable movie “Game Change,” based on John Heileman and Mark Halperin’s 2008 campaign tome of the same name. “Game Change” features Ed Harris as John McCain, Woody Harrelson as Senator McCain’s advisor Steve Schmidt and Julianne Moore as Sarah Palin. The clip is quite brief, but it’s clear Ms. Moore does a mean Palin impression.

She may have nailed Ms. Palin’s mannerisms and Midwestern twang, but Ms. Moore doesn’t share the former Alaska governor’s politics. Ms. Moore has donated money to the Democrats as did both of “Game Change’s” co-executive producers; Jay Roach and Danny Strong. Mr. Roach and Mr. Strong previously teamed up for HBO’s dramatization of the 2000 election, “Recount.”

“Game Change” premieres in March. Watch the trailer below.