AG names Porrino to head Division of Law

TRENTON – Veteran litigator Christopher S. Porrino has been named director of the Division of Law in the Attorney General’s office.

Porrino, expected to take over by the end of February, is a member of Lowenstein Sandler, one of the state’s largest law firms. He has co-led the firm’s 100-attorney litigation department, and serves as a member of Lowenstein Sandler’s board of directors and operating committee, according to a release from the AG’s office.

“Chris Porrino is an outstanding attorney who has established a track record as an excellent litigator, a leader, and someone who holds himself to the highest ethical standards. As director of the Division of Law, I am confident he will serve this department and the citizens of New Jersey well,” said Attorney General Jeff Chiesa in a release.

The Division of Law provides legal representation to departments, boards, offices, commissions and other entities of state government, as well as its officers and employees.

Born in Teaneck and raised in Fort Lee and Englewood Cliffs, Porrino resides in Union County with his wife, Christina Shenouda, and their two children.