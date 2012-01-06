Bloomberg Opposes Independent Commission Evaluating Teachers

On John Gambling’s radio show this morning, Mayor Michael Bloomberg took some time to comment on teacher evaluations that Governor Andrew Cuomo called for in his State of the State speech earlier this week. Mayor Bloomberg focused his thoughts on problems with having an independent commission conduct these evaluations instead of the schools’ principals.

“The unions say, ‘Oh we want an independent person.'” he said, dismissing the idea. “The principal’s job is to decide who’s good, who’s bad. It’s their judgement, that’s their job.” The Mayor further argued that whether the principal is right or not is simply a reflection of productive forces at work. “None of us in the private sector work that way, and none of us in the public sector should work that way.” Read More