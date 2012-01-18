Christie says charter schools should be targeted toward failing districts

VOORHEES – Gov. Chris Christie seems to be in agreement with some people who are opposed to seeing charter schools open in well-performing districts.

In response to one woman at his town hall today who complained about a charter school that’s seeking to open in Voorhees, which she described as a very good district, Christie agreed that the primary focus of opening charter schools should be in districts that are deemed failing.

The governor added that he made this preference known to acting Education Commissioner Christopher Cerf.

“Those are the districts where the parents are in desperate need (for school choice),” he said.

While that is his preference, Christie warned that “I can’t prejudge these applications,” adding that all applications go through an extensive vetting process.

Doing so, he warned, could produce a lawsuit.

In what could be the next YouTube moment, Christie shut down an antsy participant who seemed unsatisfied with his answer.

“Guys like you who are rude… doesn’t allow for civil discourse in this state,” he said, receiving thunderous applause. “You don’t like the answer, I’m sorry.”