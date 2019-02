Last night on Jeopardy,a nice-looking young man named Mike came out with an answer that was definitely not consistent with his sweater-vest, be-speckled persona. This is the kind of humor you won’t be getting when you replace all your contestants with computers, Alex Trebek.

You know, he wasn’t wrong. Or did he lose out because Donkey Punches involve hitting a participant in the back of their heads, not their necks?