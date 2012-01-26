Koch Is Disappointed In ‘Dishonorable’ Line-Drawers

Ed Koch is not happy.

The former mayor spent the better part of 2010 on his New York Uprising initiative in which he cajoled lawmakers into supporting a series of reforms, chief among them that they backed independent redistricting.

Almost all of Albany signed on, but with the release of today’s maps, it appears as if most of them went back on their promise.

“No surprise, I am disappointed in this result and in the dishonorable lawmakers who openly pledged to do things differently this year, and then reneged when it wasn’t to their political advantage,” Mr. Koch wrote in an email. “What a shame: this is not reform in letter or in spirit. Today, victory lies with the Enemies of Reform.”

And Mr. Koch included in his missive a word of warning to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who pledged to support Mr. Koch’s efforts and was endorsed by the former mayor in the 2010 campaign.

“Governor Cuomo ran for office pledging to reform the way our state works, and to date, he’s kept his word. His decision now — whether to honor his pledge and veto the gerrymandered map or whether to allow the legislature to get away with a self-serving map — is a key test of his leadership. Just this afternoon the Governor said his position has not changed, which I applaud him for, and I have every confidence he will keep his word to the people of New York and veto the proposed maps.”

It is worth noting however that in a briefing with reporters this afternoon, Mr. Cuomo said he still wanted an independent commission to come up with the lines, but pointedly did not use the word veto.

Still, Mr. Koch seems determined to trudge onward.

“I have no regrets about taking on this battle,” he wrote. “I know that the fight for reform is a long war, and I care too much about New York to stand aside. I am proud that we have focused New Yorkers’ attention on redistricting, which will carry enormous consequences for years to come.”