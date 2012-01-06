Lancman: Bob Turner Puts 'Our Safety at Risk to Satisfy the Gun Lobby.'

Democratic Queens Assemblyman Rory Lancman is taking issue with newly minted GOP Congressman Bob Turner declining to state his position on federal gun control legislation. Assemblyman Lancman is frequently mentioned as a possible candidate against Congressman Turner next election and this latest salvo represents a continuation of the Assemblyman’s efforts to keep the heat on Turner in the meantime.

“Congressman Bob Turner’s troubling position on guns leaves Queens families and New York’s finest vulnerable,” Assemblyman Lancman said in a press release. “It’s extremely unsettling that someone who represents me and my community would put our safety at risk to satisfy the gun lobby.”

The release goes on to note “Turner’s refusal to support gun control legislation comes on the heels of the tragic slaying of NYPD Officer Peter Figoski in December, a murder that was committed using an out-of-state gun.”

Following then-Congressman Weiner’s resignation, Assemblyman Lancman was a top contender to go toe-to-toe with Mr. Turner in 2011, although Democrats ultimately selected Assemblyman David Weprin instead. As the district leans towards their party, Democrats are hopeful that they’ll be able to successfully challenge Congressman Turner should the district survive redistricting.