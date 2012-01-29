Last Week in Betabeat: Great Boyfriends

Too busy to check your daily Betabeat? Here are the highlights from last week, as selected by the editors.
REQUIRED READING: Elle Advice Column E. Jean Carroll Has a New Startup For All You Special Ladies
Love in the time of algorithms.
REQUIRED READING: Layoffs at Gilt Groupe Complete: 90 Emloyees Let Go, Gilt City Closes Offices in Six Markets
VITAMINS:
–Facebook Preps to File Next Week, Entire IPO Ecosystem Jockeys for Position
–Is It Possible to Predict Pagviews 15 Minutes Into the Future? $1.7 M. for Visual Revenue Says Yes
–School’s In for Summer! General Assembly Opening Second Campus in June
–Timehop, Your Own Personal Way Back Machine, Lands $1.1 M.
–Nate Wesheimer Going Full Startup With Stealthy Picturelife
MILK AND COOKIES:
–Wander, the ‘Utterly Pointless Leaderboard’ and the Most Ridiculous Marketing Strategy Ever
–Wife of New York Senate Hopeful Marc Cenedella Is No Stranger to Blogging Controversy Herself
–Silk Road, Secret Website Where You Can Buy Drugs, Is Hiring
–We Live in the Future! Popsicle-Colored Phone Charging Stations Appearing in New York Bars
–Huh, Airbnb CEO Says Airbnb Hosts New York City Make ‘An Average’ of $21K
You can also get this review via RSS or as a weekly email by subscribing here.