Millennium Film Workshop Evicted from East Village Building

Millennium Film Workshop, the non-profit film collective founded by Ken Jacobs in 1966, was evicted from east village home on E. 4th Street. They had been in the building since 1975.

The cause was not paying rent “for about ten months,” according Jay Hudson, a board member who spoke to the Village Voice yesterday about the news. Millennium has experienced drastic cuts in grant funding, which lead to falling behind in rent.

Their landlord is La Mama E.T.C., which the Voice points out is another non-profit. The Millennium Film Journal, which has showcased criticism about experimental and avant-garde cinema since 1978, is still being published.