Mitt Romney Wins Florida

Mitt Romney won tonight’s Republican presidential primary in Florida, a victory that puts him in prime position to lock down his party’s nomination. Fox News, NPR, CNN called the Sunshine State for Mr. Romney almost immediately after the last polls closed at 8 p.m. New York time.

After his victory in South Carolina, Mr. Romney’s main opponent, Newt Gingrich, upset Mr. Romney’s once ironclad lead in the Florida polls, but Mr. Romney got back on top after drubbing Mr. Gingrich in the most recent debate and dramatically outspending him on the airwaves Read More