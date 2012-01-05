Morning Links: Ronald Searle Edition

Cartoonist Ronald Searle dies at 91. [NYT]

Looking back at the work of Eva Zeisel. [Bloomberg]

A Ptarmigan Vase at the National Gallery of Canada has a long lost twin that was discovered in the U.S. [National Post]

On that 90-minute “YouTube Movie.” [Artinfo]

Anselm Kiefer’s ambitious exploration of decay at White Cube London. [Financial Times]

An exhibition of Emma Lazarus—who wrote the welcome message on the Statue of Liberty—explores her life and work. [NYT]

Even leaving beside the Volcano destruction, Pompeii is in terrible condition. [The Art Newspaper]

Collector Nicolas Berggruen plans loans for LACMA. [The Art Newswpaper]

“East Village Arts Group Raises $3K to Beautify Construction Sites.” [DNA INfo]