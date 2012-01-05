Morning Links: Ronald Searle Edition

Cartoonist Ronald Searle dies at 91. [NYT]
Looking back at the work of Eva Zeisel. [Bloomberg]
A Ptarmigan Vase at the National Gallery of Canada has a long lost twin that was discovered in the U.S. [National Post]
On that 90-minute “YouTube Movie.” [Artinfo]
Anselm Kiefer’s ambitious exploration of decay at White Cube London. [Financial Times]
An exhibition of Emma Lazarus—who wrote the welcome message on the Statue of Liberty—explores her life and work. [NYT]
Even leaving beside the Volcano destruction, Pompeii is in terrible condition. [The Art Newspaper]
Collector Nicolas Berggruen plans loans for LACMA. [The Art Newswpaper]
“East Village Arts Group Raises $3K to Beautify Construction Sites.” [DNA INfo]