Morning Read: Big Budget Day for Cuomo; SC Debate Wrap; Broke Occupy

In separate MLK Day addresses, both Mike Bloomberg and Andrew Cuomo bashed the teacher’s unions over their unwillingness to implement new teacher evaluations.

In his budget address today, Cuomo will give teachers unions and school district one month to come up with new evaluation plans, or risk having him put the measure in the state budget.

Cuomo pushed for a deal on a statewide evaluation system before the budget address, but failed to come up with a compromise.

Andrew Cuomo at least considered assuming counties’ cost of Medicaid into his budget set to be unveiled today in order to lessen the burden of counties struggling to balance budgets after the imposition of a tax cap.

Cuomo is also expected to call for broad pension reform, including asking new workers to submit to a 401(k) type plan out of a defined benefit plan.

There will not be money for hydrofracking regulators in the budget, a move that cheered environmentalists. Read More