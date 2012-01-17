NJPP claims 10% tax cut would hurt state

TRENTON – N.J. Policy Perspective today took issue with Gov. Christie’s State of the State claims that the state is on the right track.

“While some claim a New Jersey comeback has begun, those who can’t find a decent job or cover their mortgage are left to wonder: when will we get to take part?” said Deborah Howlett, president of N.J. Policy Perspective, a non-profit group.

“All of us are being asked to pay more and we are getting less. Transit fare is higher, even though services were cut. Property taxes are higher, but teachers and cops are laid off. College tuition has gone up. Tolls were hiked. Fees increased. Meanwhile, the state is handing out hundreds of millions of dollars in tax subsidies to business for new office buildings, shopping malls and luxury casinos.”

Christie called today for a 10 percent tax hike across the board and again emphasized his opposition to the Democrats’ call for a millionaire’s tax. But NJPP claimed a 10 percent tax cut would actually harm the state.

“A 10 percent across-the-board income tax cut would mean that New Jersey would lose $1 billion in revenues. This disinvestment in the state has to stop,” Howlett said. “If there is truly to be a Jersey comeback, the state must first recognize how far we have fallen and then commit to an agenda that will allow all of us to prosper.”