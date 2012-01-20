On the Market: Property Values Creep Up; Super L Train; Hell’s Kitchen Going to…

The 10 “smartest” places to invest in an NYC home. [Daily News]
Hell’s Kitchen now simply Hell for those living above the bars. [Journal]
And Extell buys a Hell’s Kitchen parking lot, no doubt for a new tower. [Real Deal]
What recession: Property values rose 3.8 percent last year. [Crain’s]
What’s your favorite Brooklyn building? [Brownstoner]
Where have all the roadside milestones gone? [NY Times]
M.T.A. says 2nd Avenue Subway not polluting UES—but it still stinks. [WNYC, Real Deal]
Speaking of new subways, how about running the L Train up the the UN? [DNAinfo]
The most amazing staircase ever, hidden in an East 17th Street gem. [Curbed]
Wife says her husband’s Chelsea Hotel art is missing. [Daily News]
Why do they call it “Queen Anne” style anyway? [Brownstoner]
New hotel in Manhattan looks like knock-off of Brooklyn’s Toren. [Curbed]
Not in my (court)house: Federal judge says fed courts can’t be occupied. [NY Times]
