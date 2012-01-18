M. Night Shyamalan sells Tribeca pad for $9.5 million after two years. [Real Deal]
Technical glitch pushes back release of property tax roles one day. [NY Post]
More great, green affordable housing coming to the South Bronx. [Curbed]
The Kushners (our owners) avoid disaster at 666 Fifth, with a little help. [NY Times]
And is his father-in-law getting a sweetheart deal on Bronx course? [Daily News]
Big building deals rebounded last year, but it may not last. [Crain’s]
And so power in negotiations is swinging back to the tenants. [NY Times]
City studying cellphone tech to find parking spots. [NY Post]
A beauty in Ditmas Park. [Journal]
A sleek “Silicon Alley” townhouse in Chelsea. [Curbed]
How many cops does it take to ticket a cyclist? At least eight. [Streetsblog]
Atlantic Yards adjacent warehouse being marketed for retail. [Brownstoner]
On the Market: Shyamalan Sells; Shaky Tower Future; Better Parking Through Science
M. Night Shyamalan sells Tribeca pad for $9.5 million after two years. [Real Deal]