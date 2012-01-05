Sources: Urban Hope Act amendments deal with bonding; support may be wavering

TRENTON – A last-minute amendment to the Urban Hope Act would require voter approval for “renaissance school” funding through bonds, according to three sources.

The Senate Budget Committee is in recess awaiting the amendment, and possibly other amendments particular to Newark, one of three cities included in the bill, and other areas of concern.

A source in the Republican caucus said the GOP senators on the panel are planning to abstain on the bill until they are provided with more time to examine it, even if the bonding amendment, which they asked for, is addressed. One Democratic legislator said support may also be wavering on the other side of the aisle.

State Sen. Ron Rice, (D-28), Newark, is also following the bill around the Statehouse today asking the sponsor and committee members to remove the Brick City from the legislation.

The bill allows nonprofit organizations to create the schools and contract with for-profit operators. The pilot program had the support of Gov. Chris Christie and the teachers’ union before the amendment process began today.