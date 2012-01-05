Winos Sell Lincoln Center Townhouse for $11 M.

While their first love may be organic wine, Dana Johnson and Mark Nelson must have a special place in their heart for real estate. As owners of the Ovid vineyard in Napa Valley, the couple boast impressive holdings in wine country, and, until quite recently, also had a nice full-bodied pied-a-terre on the Upper West Side, though the oenophiles have spilled their townhouse at Lincoln Center.

The 20-foot-wide brownstone located at 48 West 69th Street, was built in 1898. The California-based couple bought it almost a century later in 1997, paying a mere $1.67 million dollars for the property at the time, according to StreetEasy. While we cannot vouch for their Chardonnays, the home was a worthy investment: Ms. Johnson and Mr. Nelson have sold it for a full $11 million, according to city records.

A listing from Brown Harris Stevens agents Marissa Torresy and Janet Chung, the six-story home was renovated in 1998 right after Ms. Johnson and Mr. Nelson purchased it. “The principle purpose of the renovation was to maximize natural light in every room while retaining the original prewar details,” the listing boasts. Clearly they were hoping for a little California-style sun on the Upper West Side.

The home includes a marble-floored solarium, a full landscaped garden, two-story floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room, and a library paneled in Brazilian cherry wood. According to the couple’s website, Mr. Nelson is an avid Latinist, and we imagine many hours were spent pouring over classics in the library, glass of Pinot Grigio in hand. Meanwhile, the master suite on the fourth floor features a terrace, a steam shower and a jacuzzi bath.

The home was purchased anonymously through an LLC.

eknutsen@observer.com