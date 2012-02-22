Breaking: Scrapping Socialites Respond to Saturday’s Attacks

After this weekend’s brawl at Double Seven which left former club owner Adam Hock with a sprained shoulder and several arrest charges after doing battle with a hoard of young, rich, and beautiful people, the young, rich, and beautiful people have responded.
A PR agent representing “the boys” — Prince Pierre Casiraghi (whose jaw was allegedly broken during the fight), Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld, Stavros Niarchos and Diego Marroquin just sent us the following remarks in the form of an official statement:
“The facts speak for themselves” said a spokesperson. “There was only one person arrested Friday night at the Double Seven, Mr. Hock, who spent two days in jail as a result from his actions”. We have no further comments.