Hedge-Fund Manager Announces Campaign for Senate

Joe Carvin, a wealthy hedge-fund manager and the Rye Town supervisor in Westchester County, announced today he will be entering the Republican primary for New York’s U.S. Senate seat. If he’s successful in the primary, he will be challenging Senator Kirsten Gillibrand in November.

And to prove he’s serious, Mr. Carvin told the Wall Street Journal he will be investing $1 million into his campaign and intends to raise $5 million to $10 million more.

“I have decided to run for the office of U.S. Senate because I believe that our representatives in Washington have provided us with an economic framework that severely undermines our competitive position in the world today,” Mr. Carvin said in a statement to Gannett today.

Mr. Carvin joins a GOP primary that already has two notable candidates already running: attorney Wendy Long and Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos. Mr. Maragos said he has already invested $1 million into his campaign himself, and will invest $5 million if he wins the primary. For her part, Ms. Gillibrand already has over $10 million in her war chest.

Mr. Carvin also told the Wall Street Journal he is interested in hiring E. O’Brien Murray as his campaign manager. In addition to managing Congressman Bob Turner’s successful special election last summer, Mr. Murray worked on the campaign of another would-be challenger to Ms. Gillibrand, Marc Cenedella, who declined to run after a storm of criticism of some controversial blog posts.

A spokeswoman for Ms. Gillibrand told the Journal that she “looks forward to contrasting her vision for growing the economy and her strong record of fighting for New York values against whomever the Republicans ultimately choose to run against her.”