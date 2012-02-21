Judges Reject Motion to Dismiss on Congressional Redistricting Lawsuit

As federal courts move to decide whether to intervene on the Congressional redistricting process, the last ditch legal efforts on behalf of Albany’s legislative leaders to dismiss the lawsuit was rejected by a three judge panel this evening. The move allows the courts to draw their own Congressional map if the State Legislature cannot draw lines in time for the June 26th primary.

“The motions to dismiss the complaint filed by defendants Roman Hedges, Welquis R. Lopez, John J. McEneny, Michael F. Nozzolio, Sheldon Silver, Dean G. Skelos, Brian M. Kolb, and Robert Oaks are hereby DENIED. A written opinion will follow in due course,” they ruled.

The judges also placed the eventual decision on a legal fast track.

“It is further hereby ORDERED, that counsel for ALL PARTIES, are to appear before the 3-Judge Court and Magistrate Judge Mann PROMPTLY at 2:00 P.M.,” they continued, “GIVEN THE URGENCY OF THE ISSUES IN THIS CASE, COUNSEL FOR ALL PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO APPEAR.”

The parties are scheduled to meet February 27th.

Read the full docket text below:

Docket Text:ORDER DENYING [22] Motion to Dismiss; DENYING [41] Motion to Dismiss for Failure to State a Claim; DENYING [42] Motion to Dismiss for Failure to State a Claim; GRANTING [81] Motion to Intervene; AND REFERRING TO MAGISTRATE JUDGE; AND SCHEDULING ORDER: The motions to dismiss the complaint filed by defendants Roman Hedges, Welquis R. Lopez, John J. McEneny, Michael F. Nozzolio, Sheldon Silver, Dean G. Skelos, Brian M. Kolb, and Robert Oaks are hereby DENIED. A written opinion will follow in due course. On the consent of all the parties, the motion to intervene filed by Linda Rose, Everet Mills, Anthony Hoffman, Kim Thompson-Werekoh, Carlotta Bishop, Carol Rinzler, George Stamatiades, Josephine Rodriguez, and Scott Auster is GRANTED. The Clerk of the Court is directed to AMEND the caption to include the names of the new Intervenor Plaintiffs. REFERRAL ORDER: It is hereby ORDERED, that the creation of a redistricting plan and all issues relating thereto are REFERRED to the Hon. Roanne L. Mann, U.S. Magistrate Judge, for the preparation of a Report and Recommendation to this 3-Judge Court. SCHEDULING ORDER: It is further hereby ORDERED, that counsel for ALL PARTIES, are to appear before the 3-Judge Court and Magistrate Judge Mann PROMPTLY at 2:00 P.M. at the 2d Floor Ceremonial Courtroom of the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse located at 225 Cadman Plaza East. GIVEN THE URGENCY OF THE ISSUES IN THIS CASE, COUNSEL FOR ALL PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO APPEAR. At this conference, the Court requests that the parties be prepared to discuss, inter alia, special directives or suggestions, if any, this Court should give to the Magistrate Judge to assist her in preparing a redistricting plan, deadlines, and the appointment of experts. After the conference, the parties should be prepared to participate in a conference with Magistrate Judge Mann to discuss these issues. SO ORDERED Circuit Judge Reena Raggi, Circuit Judge Gerard E. Lynch, District Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry on 2/21/2012. (Irizarry, Dora)

Update 7:53pm