Manhattan DA Dismisses Sexual Assault Charges Against Swedish Execs From Klarna

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has dismissed sexual assault charges against Niklas Adalberth and Jens Saltin for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl at the W Hotel in Midtown. Both men work as executives for the Swedish startup Klarna, which has venture capital backing from powerful American investors, including Sequoia Capital, and a valuation rumored to be near $1 billion.

No official statement was released, but in Manhattan Criminal Court today, where both defendants appeared after an adjournment earlier this month, Assistant District Attorney David Smith offered the following: “After conducting a thorough investigation that included but was not limited to interviewing relevant witnesses, viewing surveillance video and other hotel records and speaking extensively with the complainant we have concluded that we cannot prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.” Read More