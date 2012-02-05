New York Giants Get Way Ahead of the Game

Someone behind the New York Giants’ website tried to play sports Nostradamus on Saturday, prematurely declaring the Giants champions of Sunday’s Super Bowl match with the New England Patriots. Giants.com briefly became a portal to Super Bowl champs merchandise and triumphant images of team members raising fists in victory. Web producers quickly realized this might be bad form and reverted the site to its more modest state, but not before Comcast Sports Net anchor Mike Giardi happened to take a screengrab. Sports blogs like The Nosebleeds wondered if this could be a “bad omen” for the New York team, but Giants fans would likely insist it was just an effort to get a head start on the inevitable.