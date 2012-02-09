Numbnuts summit

Assemblyman Reed Gusciora this afternoon met with Gov. Chris Christie over a recent press conference during which the governor referred to Gusciora as “numbnuts” after Gusciora sent out a press release comparing Christie to former Alabama Gov. George Wallace.

Gusciora reported that the meeting was very cordial and both men agreed “numbnuts” is a term of endearment. Gusciora said the conversation them moved to more important matters such as a potential referendum on same-sex marriage.

“I told the governor I don’t think it’s a good idea because it’s pitting one group of people against another,” Gusciora said of the potential ballot question that is supported by the governor as an alternative to legislation that would allow same sex marriage.

Gusciora said no apologies were given and none were asked for.

“We talked about how we can keep the vitriol to a minimum,” Gusciora said.