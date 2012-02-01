Officer Kevin Brennan Survives Gunshot Wound to Skull

Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly was cradling in his hands a plastic container holding a .22 slug that had just been extracted out of the base of the skull of Officer Kevin Brennan, the second member of his department to be shot in the head while in the line of duty in the past two months.

The commissioner’s face was stoic, betraying no emotion to the assembled members of the print and television media gathered in the lobby of Bellevue Hospital Center late Tuesday night.

Just minutes before Mr. Kelly arrived to the podium with Mayor Mike Bloomberg, those members of the press exchanged anecdotes to one another about their work covering the alleged rape case involving Greg Kelly, Mr. Kelly’s son and a well-known TV personality on Fox 5’s “Good Day New York.”

There was no mention of Greg’s name in the press conference. Instead, the commissioner calmly laid out the circumstances surrounding the shooting of 29-year-old Officer Brennan, a six-year veteran of the force, who chased a suspect into the hallway of the Bushwick Houses in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and narrowly escaped death.

At 9 p.m. this evening, Officer Brennan and two other officers, all plainclothes members of Brooklyn Patrol Borough North’s anti-crime unit, were responding to radio calls of shots fired in the vicinity of 140 Moore Street.

When responding, they encountered three individuals fleeing from that location and the officers gave chase. Officer Brennan followed one individual whom all three officers recognized from “past encounters,” said Mr. Kelly.

That man, later identified as 21-year-old Luis “Baby” Ortiz, ran into the rear entrance of 370 Bushwick Avenue, part of the Bushwick Houses, a housing project, with Officer Brennan running behind him.

In a very short distance between the two, Mr. Ortiz “turned and fired one shot, striking officer Brennan in the base of the skull,” said Mr. Kelly.

Officer Brennan fired one shot in return, which was believed to not have struck Mr. Ortiz.

As this was happening, Officer Brennan’s two colleagues had difficulty opening the door to the rear entrance of 370 Bushwick Avenue that apparently closed after Officer Brennan followed Mr. Ortiz inside the building, Mr. Kelly said. The two heard both shots being fired and forced the door open, discovering the wounded Officer Brennan on the ground.

Mr. Ortiz then escaped to the fifth floor of the building as responding members of the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit started their search for the young suspect.