Port Authority bill reining in practices clears Senate panel

TRENTON – The Senate Transportation Committee today released a bill that will impose some restrictions on Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officers.

The bill, S520, which passed unanimously, was accompanied by remarks by Authority Deputy Director Bill Baroni, whose absence at an earlier Assembly Transportation Committee became a source of criticism at that time.

But Baroni, who said he wanted to work on language with bill sponsor Sen. Donald Norcross, (D-5), Camden, between now and its vote before the full Legislature, said he welcomed the opportunity to appear before the lawmakers.

Laughing a bit, Baroni said that his appearance today “shows that you don’t need a subpoena, all you have to do is call me.”

Committee member Sen. Robert Gordon, (D-38), Fair Lawn, said he thought it was important to hear from Authority officials and he called Baroni and invited him.

Norcross said the bill came about because the recent audit and revelations about the Authority was a “gut check, a reality check, for some of the abuses we have been reading about.’’