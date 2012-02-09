Robert Lazzarini, Jonah Freeman and Justin Lowe Join Marlborough Chelsea

Marlborough Chelsea, the ever-expanding gallery that just nabbed a new director in Pascal Spengemann, formerly of Taxter and Spengemann, will mount shows with new artists Robert Lazzarini, Jonah Freeman and Justin Lowe in 2012. The additions were announced rather subtly, in an Artforum ad, which also noted the representation of Rashaad Newsome, who had his first solo show with the gallery this past October.

Both Mr. Lazzarini and Mr. Freeman and Mr. Lowe, an artist duo, previously showed with Jeffrey Deitch, the downtown dealer who now directs the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles. “We feel that these additions to our roster provide a strong base as Pascal and I further develop the gallery program with an eye towards 2013,” gallery owner Max Levai wrote in an email. He added:

“Robert, Rashaad and Freeman/Lowe have in common a dedication to their rigorous practices. Robert’s sculptures are deeply rooted in tracing their lineage back to Minimalism of the 1960s and the idea of phenomenology as a part of the viewing experience. Freeman/Lowe’s ambitious fictional universes explore alchemy in modern context while examining American counter culture. Rashaad’s encompassing practice explores the evolution of language through pop culture.”

The additions further distingush the gallery’s Chelsea branch from its uptown counterpart on 57th Street. The two galleries will have separate booths at the Armory fair next month.