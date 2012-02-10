Tadashi Shoji: The Best-Kept Secret of Fashion Week

The theater of Lincoln Center was packed yesterday afternoon for Tadashi Shoji’s runway show…but something was missing. Or someones: besides Miss Jay from Project Runway dressed conservatively for once (though sporting a somewhat homeless look with a beanie), there was barely a celebrity in the house.

Which is incredible when you think about it. Mr Shoji’s designs were by far the best we saw of the day. Theatrical but not costumey, with a lot of chiffon and and asymetrical hemlines. One could actually look at the Japanese designer’s dresses and think “I could actually see myself wearing that.”

And you could, too, since Mr. Shoji’s label has a plus-sized division. He designs not for coat hangers, but for people.

“A lot of men make clothing for women, but they don’t actually seem to like women that much,” we overheard a fan telling Mr. Shoji after his show in the AmEx Skybox. “You actually seem to enjoy women.”