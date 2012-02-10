You Will Need Tickets to See Some 2012 Whitney Biennial Performances: Acquire Them Now

The opening of the Whitney Biennial is less than three weeks away, but if you’re planning to see it in its entirely, the time to act is now. The Whitney just announced that some of the performance events taking place on the fourth floor of the museum–namely dance pieces by Sarah Michaelson and Michael Clark–will require special tickets, given the limited amount of space available. They are available online now.

On a related note, should you want to attend the opening reception, you can guarantee your ticket with a $225 “Whitney Biennial Membership,” which also comes with a special membership card. (Presumably it does not wildly blink like the image that accompanies it on the museum’s website.)

On the more modestly priced end of the spectrum, admission to the museum will be just $5 from Feb. 15 through 29, since the second, third and fourth floors will be closed to allow the biennial to be installed. Why not stop by and spend the money you have saved (tickets are regularly $18) on a slice of Four & Twenty Blackbirds pie at the museum’s Untitled restaurant?