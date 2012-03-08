Bill to provide tax holiday for Amazon held

TRENTON – A bill to provide a sales tax holiday for large, Internet companies such as Amazon.com was held during a Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Bill S1762, sponsored by Sen. Raymond Lesniak (D-20), Union, and Sen. Paul Sarlo (D-36), Wood-Ridge, would allow for a temporary deferral of sales tax being collected by Amazon for 18 months.

In return for the deferral, Amazon will make a capital investment of not less than $130 million within the state before Dec. 1, 2013, and will create at least 1,500 full time jobs by Dec. 1, 2013, according to the legislation. The 1,500 jobs would be maintained for 59 months.

The bill saw opposition from local storeowners, including Harvey Finkel, a local independent bookstore owner in Clinton.

“It is cheaper (to buy products on Amazon),” Finkel said. “But if you’re like me you have to charge a sales tax…I’m already at a disadvantage.”

Sen. Kevin O’Toole (R-40), Wayne, said the Senate is “trying to find a balance.”

“Your needs are being heard and we’re trying to do a balancing act,” O’Toole said to Finkel.

A representative from Amazon was expected to testify, and after the representative could not be located, Sarlo announced that the bill would be held, adjourning the committee meeting at approximately 5 p.m.

The issue has been contentious, with retailers arguing they are at a disadvantage because online merchants who lack an in-state “bricks and mortar’’ presence don’t charge the sales tax.

The proposal by Amazon to establish a presence yet receive a sales tax deferral period has been criticized by in-state retailers.