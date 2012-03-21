Chadbourne & Parke’s decision not to move to One World Trade Center surprised few in the real estate industry who for weeks had been telling The Commercial Observer that the firm’s partners were divided about relocating to Lower Manhattan from Midtown where the firm has long been based.
Read More
Chadbourne Decision Surprises Few
Chadbourne & Parke’s decision not to move to One World Trade Center surprised few in the real estate industry who for weeks had been telling The Commercial Observer that the firm’s partners were divided about relocating to Lower Manhattan from Midtown where the firm has long been based.