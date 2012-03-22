Jeremy Who? Daily News Pleads ‘Timsanity’

The Statue of Liberty is Tebowing on the back cover of today’s New York Daily News.

The tabloid has swiftly transferred its hype-mongering efforts from Knicks phenomenon Jeremy Lin to the newest New York Jet, Tim Tebow, promising “Timsanity.”

Yesterday’s trade of the Denver Broncos quarterback was also splashed on The News’ front cover, as well as that of rival New York Post. The News went with a simple “Amen,” while The Post has Mr. Tebow taking a knee in Times Square.

The Post headline is “God Him!”–an apparent reference to the “Got Him!” cover the paper published the morning after Osama bin Laden was killed.

We’ll call the curious equation of these two events “Osama Binsanity.”