Roque won’t run against Sacco in 2013

The stress of living beside powerful North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco may occasionally produces political wear and tear, but West New York Mayor Felix Roque said he has no plans to run against Sacco in 2013.

In fact, Roque ruled it out.

“I would never do that,” said Roque. “I would never run against Nick Sacco. I don’t have a good relationship with him, and I put that on him, because I think he’s putting politics ahead of people.”

Roque said his outspoken views – including his endorsement of Republican state Sen. Joe Kyrillos, (R-13), Middletown, over home county hero U.S. Sen Bob Menendez (D-NJ) – have put him at grating odds with the Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO), including North Hudson power player Sacco.

But the mayor repeatedly strongly denied rumors that he plans to run against the HCDO along with fellow renegade state Sen. Brian Stack, (D-33), Union City.

“I’m an island here,” admitted Roque. “I understand that it’s all about control with these guys. I have a good relationship with Brian Stack. He calls me every week. But I would never get involved in running against Sacco. I stay as neutral as possible.”