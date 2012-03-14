In January, SL Green purchased just over 5,000 four-foot LED tubes from Tristate LED to install throughout its suburban portfolio of 15 buildings in Westchester and Fairfield counties. Jason Black, the Real Estate Investment Trust’s director of sustainability, oversaw the process of choosing the best bulb from literally hundreds of vendors. He spoke to The Commercial Observer last week about how his light bulb selection will save 1.1-megawatt hours and $300,000 worth of electricity annually.
SL Green Sustainability Director Jason Black on Building a Better Light Bulb
