Ydanis Rodriguez Says New Yorkers Will Come Around On Muslim Surveillance

A Quinnipiac University poll out this morning had some disappointing news for civil libertarians when it showed that 58 % of New Yorkers favor the NYPD’s surveillance efforts of Muslims.

This doesn’t sit well with critics of the practice, and Ydanis Rodriguez, a City Councilman from Washington Heights and frequent critic of the NYPD, believes that these misguided New Yorkers will soon come around.

His evidence? Look at how opinion changed about the war in Iraq.

“In the days leading up to 2003 invasion of Iraq, a similar percentage of Americans were in support of an invasion. Just five years later, when the consequences of this war were clear, nearly two-thirds of the country felt the war was not worth fighting,” Mr. Rodriguez said in a statement. “The failure of the war in Iraq has become so widely accepted, that most of us forget the support it initially had.”

Mr. Rodriguez goes on to compare those who favor the practice to those who favored, “the internment of Japanese-Americans, to the deportation of thousands of Jewish immigrants as ‘Communists’, to the profiling of Dominican-Americans as ‘drug dealers’ in the 1980’s.”

The rest of his statement can be viewed below: