Creative Director at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Will Resign

Sylvia Waters, artistic director of Ailey II, the second company of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, will step down after more than 35 years on the job.

Ms. Waters talked about her decision to leave with The New York Times:

“It’s the kind of job you could do almost forever,” she said. “I’ve been with Ailey for such a long time — since 1968 — and it’s not a matter of ego, but you don’t want to be a fixture. I believe in renewal; I believe in change, I really do.”

Ms. Waters was handpicked by Alvin Ailey himself to run the second company because he “saw it was becoming difficult for Ms. Waters to raise a son while dancing in the main company.”

Wednesday marks the beginning of her final season.