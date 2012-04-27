Rem Koolhaas Unveils Designs for New Garage Center for Contemporary Art

Dasha Zhukova’s Garage Center for Contemporary Culture in Moscow, which lends its name to Ms. Zhukova’s Garage Magazine (The Greatest Magazine in the History of Mankind) has moved from its original location in the Bakhmetevsky Bus Garage to an abandoned restaurant in Gorky Park. The architect Rem Koolhaas will redesign the restaurant, making it into a contemporary art space. Pictured at left is his model, which gives a sense of his plans for reconstruction.

According to Bloomberg, Ms. Zhukova said she chose Mr. Koolaas for the project because “I like the way he thinks.”