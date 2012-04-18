Sale of 740 Park Avenue Apartment Poised To Break Co-op Record?

Courtney Sale Ross may not be getting the full $60 million ask for her deluxe duplex apartment at 740 Park Avenue, but the sale will still set a record at $52 million, the highest price ever paid for a co-op.

While last week brought rumors that a buyer with deep-pockets had fallen in love with the sprawling apartment, The Journal reports that the feeling is mutual, and the famously picky co-op board has given the nod of approval, culminating in the signing of a $52 million contract.

What’s more, the mysterious buyer is required to pay cash for the record-breaking purchase, according to The Journal.

Ms. Sale Ross and her late husband, TimeWarner CEO Steve Ross, combined two enormous units to create the 30-room residence at the most prestigious of Park Avenue address (paying a total of about $8 million for the apartments in the 1980s). The apartment has it all: Central Park views, two libraries, seven working fireplaces, both a formal and informal dining room, and six terraces. It has been listed with Brown Harris Stevens broker Kathy Sloane since November, but was secretly listed for the last few years at a reported $75 million.

The co-op listing was yanked down this week, but you can still peek inside the glorious residence>>.

When it comes to the world of ultra high-end apartments, buyers don’t always get what they want (although considering the $88 million sale of the Weill penthouse at 15 Central Park West, $60 million wasn’t necessarily a bad try), but they generally get more than they need.

