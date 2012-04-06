Some Works From Schulhof Collection Will Go to Guggenheim Venice, Israel Museum

The Art Newspaper reveals that a third of the 350 works that the recently deceased collector Hannelore Schulhof acquired with her late husband will be divided between the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice and the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. (The story is reported by Christian Viveros-Fauné, who also writes art criticism for the Village Voice—and recently filed about shows at Shainman and Zwirner. Thank you to Artforum for bringing it to our attention.)

And what of the other two-thirds? Its being divvied up among six family members. Mr. Viveros-Fauné scores a rather juicy quotation from Schulhof’s son, Michael, the estate’s executor, who says, in part: “I don’t want any information about the pieces not going to museums in print. That is all I have to say.” The collection includes pieces by LeWitt, Martin, Judd and others.

With estate taxes looming, though, it will be interesting to see what happens. Gallerist Ileana Sonnabend’s heirs had to pay nearly half a billion dollars in taxes to the U.S. and New York governments, which they financed by selling off a good chunk of her art collection. (Some of the work from that collection is on view on the Upper East Side right now.) We’ll see.