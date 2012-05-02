Acting director: Judicial vacancies a problem

TRENTON – Speaking without hesitation, the state’s acting administrative director of the courts told Assembly lawmakers today that judicial vacancies are a problem in the state.

“No, to be quite candid with you,” responded Judge Glenn Grant when asked by Assemblyman John Burzichelli, (D-3), Paulsboro, whether the Judiciary had enough judges.

“Our backlog is up,” Grant said.

The court system statewide has 50 to 55 judicial vacancies and cleared 7 million cases last year using 500 fewer personnel, according to the acting administrative director.

Grant said the current number of judicial vacancies is not necessarily out of the ordinary, but said the number of vacancies could rise to about 60 judges by September unless additional appointments are made and approved.

“When we have significant vacancy numbers that impacts our system in a significant way,” Grant said.

Grant discussed judicial vacancies during an Assembly Budget Committee hearing today. He made similar comments regarding vacancies during a Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee hearing last month.

Grant said the problem is not new and has spanned several administrations.

