Assembly Dems’ tax-cut strategy won’t succeed, says Christie

GARFIELD – Gov. Chris Christie took another shot at Assembly Democrats todaoy who he says are pushing a tax credit proposal that would ultimately involve raising taxes on the state’s millionaires.

“I want to cut (taxes), Assembly Democrats want to raise them,” Christie said, adding the next 60 days of the legislative session are “going to be entertaining” if Democrats continue to push a plan he said is detrimental to the state.

“The Assembly Democrats, for the last decade, treated you like the money tree,” he said. “They go in your pocket and they pick the money out.”

He made his comments at a town hall here in which he renewed his calls for sick leave payout reform and changes to education including tenure reform.