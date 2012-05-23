CD 10 candidates debate in West Orange

The 10th Congressional District candidates squared off this morning in the West Orange Jewish Community Center.
The participants included Newark City Council President Donald Payne, Jr., West Ward Councilman Ronald C. Rice, state Sen. Nia Gill, and Irvington Mayor Wayne Smith.
To date, Payne has amassed the greatest institutional support, from the coveted line of the Essex County Democratic Committee to the nod of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
Gill won the Hudson County Democratic line, while Rice has public sector union support and the advantage of alliances with South Ward Councilman Ras Baraka, the Sharifs, and Roselle Mayor Jamel Holley.