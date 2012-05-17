Christine Quinn Announces Stop-and-Frisk Changes

As the tension over the NYPD’s stop-and-frisk policies escalates and various mayoral contenders are leaping out to get in front of this issue, Council Speaker Christine Quinn announced changes “in response to my letter and calls from others seeking reforms to stop and frisk procedures.” Police Commissioner Ray Kelly announced, Ms. Quinn said in a statement, “changes to officer training, monitoring, supervision, transparency, and accountability.”

While it’s not particularly clear if anything is necessarily being done to reduce the total number of stop-and-frisks, there will now be additional training and increased reaction to complaints about any officers accused of misconduct. In Ms. Quinn’s original letter requesting reforms, she requested “cultural sensitivity” training, which may be what Mr. Kelly will now be implementing, in some form.

“With these actions today, Commissioner Kelly and the NYPD are taking an important step forward however, more must be done to significantly reduce the number of stops and to bridge the divide between the NYPD and the communities they serve,” Ms. Quinn said.

Meanwhile, this afternoon, another mayoral candidate has an announcement of his own. Public Advocate Bill de Blasio will be unveiling City Counil legislation aimed at reducing the total number of stop-and-frisks.

Other contenders for Gracie Mansion have also been making moves on the issue lately. Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer hailed a federal court decision to allow a class-action stop-and-frisk lawsuit yesterday, and Comptroller John Liu, reacting to the same decision, reiterated his call for the tactic to be completely abolished. Former Comptroller Bill Thompson did at least one radio interview yesterday criticizing the current use of the policy as well.