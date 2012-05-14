JP Morgan Uberflack (and Jamie Dimon’s Spokesperson) Joseph Evangelisti Just Became $6.7M Richer With Apartment Sale

It’s always a good time to make money and unload some property, right? Maybe not for J.P. Morgan uberflack Joseph Evangelisti (who also has the unenviable task of being Jamie Dimon’s spokesperson). Then again, the value of his stock did just take a pretty significant hit, so the money he made off of selling his beautiful West Village pad—not exactly a small sum to most Not-Moneyed Folks—could come in handy.

Bloomberg reports that Evangelisti sold the place for $6.7 million after having it on the market since November 2008 (right after that crash we had back then!), at an asking price of $7.9 million. He had to shave $1.2M off of the price in order to sell it, but still sold it for more than the $4.7M he bought it for! So it’s not all bad news. Unless you’re working for a company which all of America would like to see go to the (very literal) poorhouse.

The place, on Grove and Bedford in the West Village, is quite the looker. Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and—if the photos from the Prudential Elliman site are to be taken at face-value—tawdry decor by someone too preoccupied with working as Jamie Dimon’s mouthpiece to give thought to the fact that his design sense falls somewhere between Downton Abbey and The Metropolitan Museum of Art gift shop. Take a stroll around the place in the gallery above, and imagine what it’s like to come home to after a long day of having your head and your boss’ head called to the stocks repeatedly for the better party of the last three years.

fkamer@observer.com | @weareyourfek