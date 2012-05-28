Morning Links: Ellsworth Kelly’s Plants Edition

Billionaire Chinese art collector Joseph Lau has been hit with a bribery charge related to a land deal in Macau. [Bloomberg]

Here’s an interview with the Louisville man who made that Marina Abramovic documentary. [The Courier-Journal]

The comedian Harry Hill will be a tour guide for an upcoming exhibition by David Shrigley in Manchester. [BBC]

A new opera with a libretto by Tony MacGregor asks, “What happens when the German artist Gerhard Richter and the jailed-journalist-turned-terrorist Ulrike Meinhof are placed in the same room?” [Art Gallery NSW via @Frieze_Magazine]

Jorg von Uthmann argues that Daniel Buren’s Monumenta installation “isn’t going to alter his reputation.” [Bloomberg Muse]

For the Joe Bonham Project, artists visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to document service members wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan. [NYT]

Charles L. Madden, artist who founded commercial art firms, dies. [Philadelphia Inquirer]

Curator retires from Art Museum of Greater Lafayette, after 30 years. [JConline]

Six decades’ worth of Ellsworth Kelly’s plant drawings to go on view at the Met. [WSJ]

Tracey Emin talks to The Guardian about her show at Turner Contemporary. [Guardian]