Nydia Campaigns on Health Care Reform

Councilman Erik Dilan, a candidate against Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, isn’t the only one already sending out mailers to Democratic voters in her district. Ms. Velázquez’s latest goes all out in emphasizing President Obama’s health care reform legislation, according to one such ad passed along by a reader.

“Republicans revolted. Some Democrats wavered,” the headline reads. “NYDIA VELÁZQUEZ STOOD STRONG.”

The other things on the front page of the mailer are a New York Times headline on the health care legislation passing and a statement declaring, “THE REST IS HISTORY.”

The rest of the ad is fairly simple and direct as well, emphasizing the positive attributes of the bill and showing a large photo of Ms. Velázquez with President Barack Obama, clearly a sign that she wouldn’t mind being associated with the president’s brand.

View below:

