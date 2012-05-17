Photography Curator Lisa Hostetler Joins Smithsonian American Art Museum

Lisa Hostetler, who once served as a research associate and a specialist in 20th-century photography at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is leaving her post as photography curator at the Milwaukee Art Museum to take that job at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C.

Art and architecture critic Mary Louise Schumacher has the story in the Journal Sentinal, and terms Ms. Hostetler “[o]ne of the most consistently outstanding curators” at MAM.

Among the curator’s credits are exhibitions of work by Taryn Simon and Saul Leiter. Before joining the Met, she worked for the Howard Greenberg Gallery in New York.

(Photo via APG)