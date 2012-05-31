Serpentine Gallery Opens, Sells Ai Weiwei-Herzog & de Meuron Pavilion

For the past 13 years, Serpentine Gallery’s lavish summer pavilion has drawn visitors to the adjacent Kensington Gardens in London, and the 2012 Olympics have drawn extra attention for the project this year, which was designed by Ai Weiwei and the Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron. The piece looks a bit like a reflecting pool, and, T: The New York Times Style Magazine reports, has been sold. The buyer is reportedly Indian billionaire Lakshmi N. Mittal and his wife, Usha.

More photos and details from the magazine:

The pavilion opens June 1 and will be on display until Oct. 14.